Karpas Strategies LLC Makes New $6.02 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 612.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,740,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $45,582,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,370,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.44. 1,378,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.16. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

