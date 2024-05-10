Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 5.7% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

SCHW traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,907,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $1,001,570.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,700,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,913,672.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $1,001,570.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,700,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,913,672.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 659,587 shares of company stock worth $47,399,731. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

