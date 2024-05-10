Karpas Strategies LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Karpas Strategies LLC reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Rayonier worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. 124,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.46. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

