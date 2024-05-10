Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Increased by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.1% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,762,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,749,672. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. HSBC upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

