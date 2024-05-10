Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

FLUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Flux Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FLUX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flux Power Price Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flux Power stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FLUX Free Report ) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Flux Power worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLUX stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 588,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,837. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $56.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.33. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Flux Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.