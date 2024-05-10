Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.3% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,893,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,300,406. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

