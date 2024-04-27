Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,238. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

