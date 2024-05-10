Royal Bank of Canada Increases Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $220.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IBP. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

IBP stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.19. 39,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $103.50 and a 1-year high of $263.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.43. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.91.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,619 shares of company stock worth $1,606,732 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,806,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Installed Building Products by 25.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

