BMO Capital Markets Lowers Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $38.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on G. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE G traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 846,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,143. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Genpact has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Genpact by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

