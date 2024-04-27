Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 381 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHE LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in eBay by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 5.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.