Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Shares of ABNB opened at $146.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.47 and its 200 day moving average is $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 32.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,528,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Airbnb by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 242,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after acquiring an additional 82,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,867,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

