Stelco Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$624.61 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on STL shares. Stifel Canada raised Stelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

