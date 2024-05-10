Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.27.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $102.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $83.12 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.