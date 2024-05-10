Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Stantec Trading Down 1.0 %

STN traded down C$1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$111.31. 83,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$112.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.89. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$77.00 and a 12 month high of C$118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.2454998 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stantec

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total value of C$232,040.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STN. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.46.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

