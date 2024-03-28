The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $408.90 and last traded at $408.65. Approximately 290,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,320,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $404.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

