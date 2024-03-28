Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %

SLB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,413,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

