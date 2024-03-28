Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up 2.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.35. 226,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,688. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $162.00 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.01.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

