Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.10.

SIRI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.67.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. Analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 27.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sirius XM by 16.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

