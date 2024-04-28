Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on V. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $302.58.

Get Visa alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $274.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.52. The company has a market cap of $504.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,973,432,000 after buying an additional 596,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after buying an additional 1,323,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,927,122,000 after buying an additional 763,505 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.