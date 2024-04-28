Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com stock opened at $179.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 53,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 26,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

