Brokerages Set Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) PT at $52.00

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 121,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $999,207.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,690,781.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 196,234 shares of company stock valued at $7,999,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,297,000 after buying an additional 1,458,072 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth about $46,010,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after buying an additional 973,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,150,000 after buying an additional 791,181 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter worth about $13,497,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

