West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Down 45.3% in April

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,503,500 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 2,749,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.8 days.

West African Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WFRSF opened at $0.96 on Friday. West African Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

