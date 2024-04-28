Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$21.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.98.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Shares of TSE:MI.UN opened at C$14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$594.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$12.81 and a one year high of C$17.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.55.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

