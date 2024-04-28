Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.61.

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$7.06 on Wednesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77. The company has a market cap of C$485.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

