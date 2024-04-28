Critical Review: Auna (NYSE:AUNA) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) and Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncology Institute and Auna’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $324.24 million 0.26 -$83.07 million ($0.92) -1.25 Auna N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Auna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oncology Institute.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute -24.56% -80.46% -28.14% Auna N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Oncology Institute and Auna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oncology Institute and Auna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 1 0 3.00 Auna 0 0 4 0 3.00

Oncology Institute currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 95.65%. Auna has a consensus target price of $14.15, suggesting a potential upside of 100.42%. Given Auna’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Auna is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Auna beats Oncology Institute on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The company has a strategic collaboration with Healthly Forge to offer cancer care services to patients in Southern California. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Auna

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

