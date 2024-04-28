PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.73.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.2 %

PHM stock opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.59. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,318,000 after purchasing an additional 197,656 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,432,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,261,000 after purchasing an additional 522,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

