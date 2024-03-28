Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 258 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.01. 93,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,534. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.51.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

