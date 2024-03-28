Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,747 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after buying an additional 196,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after acquiring an additional 274,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,205,000 after acquiring an additional 274,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $398.84. The company had a trading volume of 337,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.63 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

