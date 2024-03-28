Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 1,796 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after acquiring an additional 298,137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after acquiring an additional 115,272 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,730. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.05.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

