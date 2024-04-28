Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 113.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $89.80 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $95.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.