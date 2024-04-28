Absolute Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $467.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.21 and a 200 day moving average of $440.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $423.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
