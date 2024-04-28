Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 4,640 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Absolute Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VHT opened at $255.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

