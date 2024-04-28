PL Capital Advisors LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

PL Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Banc of California accounts for 14.9% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.57% of Banc of California worth $42,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 115,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,935.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,935.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 27,130 shares of company stock valued at $445,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

