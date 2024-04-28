Absolute Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALFFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 230,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 96,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

