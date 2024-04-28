Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 3,287 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.