Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 196.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,281.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

VOX stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $94.96 and a one year high of $134.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.27.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

