Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Reed’s will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

