78,500 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Bought by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 4.4% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

