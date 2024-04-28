Absolute Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 833,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

