Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Lifted by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $59.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

