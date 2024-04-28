F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) is PL Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

PL Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. F.N.B. comprises 8.0% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of F.N.B. worth $23,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 413,698 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 378,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 89,637 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 93,159 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 663.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 233,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 202,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 100,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $87,505. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

