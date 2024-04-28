iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 1.5% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $130.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.76. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

