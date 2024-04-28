PL Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

PL Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Merchants Bancorp comprises about 2.7% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

MBIN opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.18. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $346.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.38%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile



Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

