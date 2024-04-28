PL Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

PL Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Primis Financial accounts for 2.1% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.97% of Primis Financial worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRST. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 112.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 77.0% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Transactions at Primis Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $42,408.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,049.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,631 over the last three months. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primis Financial Price Performance

Shares of FRST stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $251.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

