PL Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

PL Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp accounts for about 0.9% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $815.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Lakeland Bancorp from $16.65 to $14.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.