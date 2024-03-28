Sage Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $89.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,027,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.81. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $92.85.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

