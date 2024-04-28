Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.82.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
