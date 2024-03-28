Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.35 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $872.36 million and $24.35 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,883.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.53 or 0.00804892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00134064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00058722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00191196 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.63 or 0.00130686 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,524,937,760 coins and its circulating supply is 43,840,499,726 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

