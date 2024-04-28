Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,339,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,473,000 after purchasing an additional 164,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $125.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $136.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average is $88.25.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

