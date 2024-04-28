FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 40,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 198,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FSK opened at $19.33 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

